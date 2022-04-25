MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens is preparing to host one of the largest events in the city’s history. The Formula 1 race is just two weeks away and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area. As race weekend approaches, some people have mixed feelings.

“Knowing how the traffic is here on any given day… football game… college or pro – it’s horrible!” explains Davica Williams. She’s preparing for a traffic nightmare, but said it’s a catch-22 situation.

“Our businesses need the commerce we need that boom. Downtown Miami Gardens is growing exponentially, and we know Formula 1 is going to be that extra push,” she said.

At Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grille, they’re preparing for a huge money-making weekend.

“There’s going to be a lot of money spent and we’re very appreciative to the people who are going to come here,” said Durell Eskridge, the manager of Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grille.

Employees there expect it to be similar to Superbowl Weekend.

“It was packed it was just business coming in all day all night,” said Eskridge.

At least a quarter of a million people are expected at the race and according to traffic advisories, locals may notice higher than normal traffic volumes around Hard Rock Stadium starting by midweek. As we get closer to the event there will be quite a few road closures as well.

“It’s going to be a nightmare to navigate the area for locals,” said Williams.

“Very crowded! But that’s a good thing,” said Darin Woods. He’s lived in Miami Gardens for 30 years and welcomes any opportunity for growth.

“I hope the spillover will help the small businesses,” he said.

Noise mitigation barriers will be put up during the race and people living nearby will be alerted to road closures ahead of time. Anyone using a rideshare to get to the race will be dropped off at a shuttle bus stop to help eliminate traffic.

“I think progress is good. Any type of progress. We have a world-class stadium, and we have world-class people here in Miami Gardens. Let’s make a match in heaven!” said Woods.