MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Amazon made a big delivery Monday to a Broward County Elementary School.

Not only did they drop off garden supplies and plants, but the Amazon truck also stuck around and went to work honoring the life of a special student. Their task, putting Oliver’s Garden back in shape.

It is a classic case of a public/private partnership. In this case, Amazon employees joined forces with students and faculty at Broward County’s Orange Brook Elementary.

Orange Brook Elementary is a title one school that provides resources to schools with economically disadvantaged students.

The School operates a program for students with autism spectrum disorder.

The vegetable garden is a student project and it took a big hit from lack of attention during the pandemic.

Thank you Amazon for your incredible donation to OBE! We will continue your hard planting work and look fwd to having a garden full of vegetables fruit n flowers thanks to you! @amazon @browardschools @ESCadre9 @BCPSChiefOSPA pic.twitter.com/ZTCSbw5Xrq — Orangebrook Elem (@Orangebrook_El) April 25, 2022

The garden, called Oliver’s Garden, honors a student who loved to spend time tilling the vegetables and learning about the environment.

School Principal Devin O’Neal told CBS4 News, “We feel we wanted to do something really nice for him and his family so we dedicated this to Oliver.”

Oliver, despite his autism diagnosis and with the help of dedicated teachers learned to speak and developed social, academic, and independent functioning skills. Oliver was the first student enrolled in the ASD program. Oliver was special.

Faculty, staff, students, and the community mourned Oliver’s passing at age 8 in 2015.

His memory continues and that is why this day is so special at Orange Brook Elementary School.

Special for student Issac Lorenzo Malino who commented, “Amazing coming out here. It is really going to make it better, flowers make the garden really good.

Paul Clemons, Amazon warehouse operations manager said, “We were able to supply soil for their use, pots for their use, rocks for their use and whatever else. We were able to come through for them and glad to do it, because they are part of us.”