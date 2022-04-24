MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the identity of the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night.

The passenger inside a black Mercedes which was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court, was 52-year-old Saul Daulphin.

The other victims, all in their teens, were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said a car driving westbound on Ives Dairy hit the brakes before slamming into another vehicle, making a left turn.

“A guy T-boned the other car and ended up over there a half block down the street. I’m the first one to call 911. There were at least five to six people per vehicle.

A CBS4 exclusive drone video showed the aftermath of the crash. You can see many first responders on the scene around the two cars.

Another resident, Donna Davidson, whose son sent CBS4 the drone video, says cars speeding on Ives Dairy Road is commonplace.

“Especially at this intersection right here. I do call it a speedway. It is a speedway. I’ve seen people go faster on 441 than I-95.”

Neighbors are saddened by the loss of life following this crash.

“People drive on this street that doesn’t live in our neighborhood, or they would not be using it as a speedway.”