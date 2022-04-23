MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Plantation police said a man was found dead at a La Quinta Inn Saturday, as they investigated a possible meth lab at the location.

Police said they received a call at around 11 a.m. about an unresponsive adult male at the hotel located in the 8100 block of Peters Road.

The body of the unidentified man was in a room on the second floor of the establishment, according to a witness.

Later, at around 3:25 p.m., another call came in about a hazmat situation. The call was reported as an illicit drug lab inside the hotel.

Broward County hazmat crews were on the scene investigating.

Officials said it was a “crude operation, an illicit lab of some sort…a shake and bake operation.”

CBS4 camera crews captured several rescue trucks, as well as, heavy police presence at the location.

Police had placed yellow tape around the hotel and were preventing anyone from entering the inn.

CBS4 has learned hotel guests and employees had been evacuated from the hotel.