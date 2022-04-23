MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you ready for a pleasant weekend? Highs will climb to the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Due to strong onshore winds, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and there is a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday.
Highs remain seasonable in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.
It stays windy through Saturday and Sunday with the chance for scattered showers.
The wind lightens up early next week.