MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you ready for a pleasant weekend? Highs will climb to the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Due to strong onshore winds, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and there is a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday.

Highs remain seasonable in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

It stays windy through Saturday and Sunday with the chance for scattered showers.

The wind lightens up early next week.

