MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of community leaders and residents hopped on a bus Saturday to take a tour of Overtown and Liberty City and it wasn’t just for sightseeing.

The goal was to demonstrate some of the progress taking place already in the area and also to show the need for future improvements to come.

The Urban League of Miami said their plan is to focus on things like workforce housing, reducing crime and breaking the cycle of poverty — among other things.

Organizer T. Willard Fair, President of the Urban League of Miami, said they are presenting the vision for a 3-year plan called the ‘We Rise Village.’

“The most significant change in Liberty City is now there is a new behavior and respect for the environment of this community. If you look at the amount of violence that used to occur in our community, it’s no longer there. If you look at the amount of shootings that used to happen in our community, they’re no longer there. Our major concern, of course, always is to make sure the children are protected. And that’s why ‘We rise’ is on the rise to make sure the educational outcomes improve accordingly in relation to the behavior,” said Fair.

He says the plan will help transform education and assist families. He wants to get other local leaders involved to take part in the vision.