SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — An hours-long standoff in southwest Miami-Dade ended overnight after a woman who had barricaded herself in a home surrendered.

Miami Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zableta said a mother of three barricaded herself inside her Richmond Heights home early Thursday evening.

Miami-Dade police were called to the house, located at 14500 Pierce Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police say when she first barricaded herself inside, her husband and three young children were trapped inside. However, about two hours later they made it out unhurt.

Police said the husband told them there were no guns or other weapons in the home.

Hours later, the woman came out.

“After several hours of negotiations, the female finally decided to surrender and come out peacefully. Our officers took her into custody and transported her to the nearest hospital to seek treatment,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra.

Police said the woman has a history of mental issues.