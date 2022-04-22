MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman has claimed a $1 million top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Pauline Salmon, 30, won the big money from the $1 million from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery's Miami District Office.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Salmon purchased her winning ticket from 13th Street Market, located at 1319 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in January and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million.
