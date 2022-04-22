Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By Lissette Gonzalez
By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are in for a windy weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward due to the potential for wind gusts as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida in the morning and we’ll see passing showers during the day and this weekend. Highs climb to the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Due to strong onshore winds, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and there is a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through Sunday.

Friday night will be mild and breezy with lows in the low to mid-70s.

Highs remain seasonable in the low to mid-80s through the weekend. It stays windy through Saturday and Sunday with the chance for scattered showers. The wind lightens up early next week.

