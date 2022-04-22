MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is still time to offset some of the impacts of heavy industry and pollution, that’s part of the message behind Earth Day.

This year Miami-Dade officials focused on Crandon Park, an area that serves not only as a wildlife habitat but barrier island.

“In the future, I hope that everyone cleans up and I see no pollution in the water,” Charlotte Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is just 8 years old, but it’s clear as the water that waste needs proper disposal. “I really hope that there’s nothing underneath that water that can pollute it.”

She joined her mom on the beach as part of the county’s event where volunteers picked up trash. “The animals could die because the grass could die, because of the trash, they could eat it and they don’t know any better,” she explained.

Volunteers also planted sea oats on the shoreline, it helps to anchor down the soil, and soften the impact of strong winds.

“When we have parks, we have the opportunity for water to flow in different directions,” Maria Nardi, Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Director.

Keeping up green spaces and parks like Crandon protects residents from major storms, as well as play a critical role in preserving the earth. “We are the green ribbon that wraps around the entire city, that alleviates flooding, that provides places for water to go,” she added.

As a reminder, that Earth Day can be every day, Gonzalez emphasized for people to do their part, “People can always clean up the trash.”