MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be rushed to a local hospital in what Miami-Dade police are calling a “major crash” on Ives Dairy Road on Friday night.
Police said it happened on Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court in Northeast Miami-Dade.READ MORE: 2 Injured As Car Crashes Into SW Miami Home
Authorities said the injured person had to be transported to a local trauma center.
No word if other people had been injured.READ MORE: Coconut Creek High Student Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Gun To School
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Police continue to investigate the crash.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade County Celebrates Earth Day By Cleaning, Planting At Crandon Park
No other details were released by police.