By Joe Gorchow
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be rushed to a local hospital in what Miami-Dade police are calling a “major crash” on Ives Dairy Road on Friday night.

Police said it happened on Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Authorities said the injured person had to be transported to a local trauma center.

No word if other people had been injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

No other details were released by police.