COCOA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman accused of threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless the cafeteria workers gave him more food for lunch has been arrested months after she allegedly made the threat.

The woman’s family, however, said the police have the wrong person.

The threat was left on February 3rd in a voicemail to Cocoa High School, according to police. Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted the Cocoa police.

The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.

While the person did not leave their name on the voicemail, police said the school’s caller ID recorded the phone number.

On Wednesday, they arrested 41-year-old Anaya Smith and charged her with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.

”She’s been falsely accused based on documentation that was messed up at Cocoa High School,” said Smith’s sister Andrea Johnson.

Johnson said her sister was misidentified, but police say Smith’s phone number was the one recorded on the school’s caller ID and an officer recognized Smith’s voice from the voicemail.

”She doesn’t have that number. That’s not her number,” said Johnson.

A resource officer reportedly confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument February 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.

Smith’s family claims the student named in the report is not Smith’s son.

“Not her son, not her telephone, not her anything. It’s all going to be cleared up and we’re going to take care of her. But there are definitely some people who need to be held accountable because this is not the way that it’s supposed to go,” said Johnson.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)