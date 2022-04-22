MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek High School was placed on code-red lockdown on Friday following reports of a gun on campus.

Students were being released in groups to reunification sites across the street.

“Police continue to search to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” an official for Broward Schools said.

The school is located in the 1400 block of NW 44th Avenue.

CBS4 also obtained cell phone video inside of the classrooms as the lockdown was ongoing, showing most of the lights switched off.

Students tell us they waited a long time to be dismissed.

“I feel kind of nervous and anxious this isn’t the first time Coconut Creek has been going through a lot of issues so I’m very worried and I don’t think my child is going to go back to this school,” says Natalie Etienne, parent.

The investigation continues.