MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shots were fired during a reported road rage incident early Thursday morning in Miami Gardens, but no one was hurt.
According to police just after 3 a.m. the driver of a car and the driver of Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, exchanged hand gestures as they headed north on NW 2nd Avenue near 195th Street.
The passenger in the Slingshot then reportedly fired several shots at the car, one of which struck it. The driver ended up crashing as the people in the Slingshot drove off.
Shortly after, the two occupants of the Slingshot shot abandoned the vehicle and ran off.