SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami) — A new cellphone video appears to show former boxing champion Mike Tyson unloading a flurry of punches on a passenger seated behind him on a plane at San Francisco International Airport which was headed to South Florida.

The video was posted by TMZ Sports, which said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday as the plane was set to depart.

According to TMZ, a witness on the plane said Tyson earlier had taken a selfie with a couple of passengers and was patient with one overly-excited passenger who kept trying to talk to Tyson as he sat behind the 55-year-old former heavyweight fighter.

The report cited sources close to Tyson as saying the man was extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer while in his seat.

The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and repeatedly punching the passenger in the head.

The report also showed photos of a man gesturing toward Tyson in the aisle in front of him and another showing the man with a bloodied forehead.

Tyson is reportedly in Miami to attend a cannabis conference.