MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gusty winds will continue to blow across South Florida this weekend. It’s a strong ocean breeze that will gust 20 to 25 mph and help to gather Atlantic moisture.

That moisture will form offshore and begin racing across Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Keys beginning Friday. Expect the showery weather to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Make sure to keep your umbrella handy as these showers, although fast-movers, will bring quick downpours in spots any time of the day.

The breezy winds are due to a strong high pressure system situated over the western Atlantic just off the South Carolina coast.

The temperatures in South Florida will be mild during the night time, mostly in the low to mid-70s. While in the afternoon, highs will top the low 80s and that’s seasonably warm for this time of the year.

Since the forecast remains windy, the marine hazards stay in place through at least Saturday. For boating, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect from Broward south through the waters in the Keys. With showers returning this Friday and weekend, there could also be waterspouts so keep an eye out for that if your boating this weekend.

Expect dangerous rip currents at the beach to continue through the weekend.

Lighter winds are expected early next week with warmer temperatures in the mid 80s by mid-week.