MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 Thursday night.

Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis. The Cardinals swept two series last season and won the first two games in Miami.

López (2-0) struck out nine, including Cardinals star Albert Pujols three times. The right-hander retired his final 11 batters and extended Miami starters’ scoreless innings streak to 15 innings after Sandy Alcantara threw eight shutout innings Wednesday.

Sánchez raced home from third on Paul DeJong’s throwing error in the second to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Miami increased its advantage in the fourth after St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina’s passed ball from reliever Drew VerHagen’s sinker allowed Sánchez to score again from third.

Sánchez drove reliever Aaron Brooks’ changeup into the seats in right-center for his third homer. Moments after being hurried into the batters’ box by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, Chisholm hit a two-run shot against Brooks in the seventh.

Tanner Scott pitched a scoreless eighth and Anthony Bass closed.

Converted reliever Jordan Hicks made his first career start for St. Louis, working three innings on 46 pitches. Hicks, who has appeared in 114 relief outings with the Cardinals, allowed one run, two hits, struck out two and walked two. He threw 14 pitches at least 100 mph.

The Cardinals plan to moderately extend Hicks’ workload as he adapts to his new role.

Nolan Arenado had three of St. Louis’ five hits while Tommy Edman went hitless in three at-bats, ending his 12-game hitting streak dating to last season.

Up next, the Marlins play Atlanta on Friday.

