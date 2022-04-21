MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Soccer club Inter Miami CF is responding to a video blasting its plans to build a stadium on City of Miami park land.

Former Marlins President David Samson appears in a video, saying the soccer deal planned for the Melreese Golf Course is even worse for taxpayers than the sweetheart deal the Marlins got to build loanDepot park.

“This is a billion-dollar heist happening in broad daylight,” says Samson on the 2-minute video released by Miami activist and film maker Billy Corben.

Now, Inter Miami CF is fighting back on social media.

“The team is aware of a social media campaign aiming to misinform and confuse the public about the impact the Miami Freedom Park will have of the City and its residents,” the statement reads. “We believe that everyone has the undeniable right to expect timely, truthful, and accurate information.”

The organization posted that 100% of their project will be privately funded. Marlins Stadium was a publicly funded stadium.

They add that Miami Freedom Park will pay 57% over fair market value to rent the property, which totals $2.6 billion in rent of life of the lease.

They say Miami Freedom Park would contribute $6.3 billion in tax revenue to the City of Miami over the life of the lease, create 15 thousand jobs, and donate $25 million to the City of Miami Parks Department.

It will also, they say, create the single largest park in the City of Miami.

The Miami City Commission is scheduled to debate and vote on the issue April 28.