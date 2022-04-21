DESTIN (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t ruin the state’s fishing industry.

During a stop in Destin on Thursday, the governor said he’s proud that Florida is called the Fishing Capital of the World and announced this year’s Gulf red snapper season would be extended to 57 days, making it the longest season ever.

“Additional days of fishing means families will be able to take advantage of the holiday weekends to have a great time off on Florida’s coast and in places like Destin,” DeSantis said. “We know they love red snapper here in Destin, and why not? It’s a great thing that’s been going on since the 1800s. We appreciate what it means to the culture of our state, and we really appreciate what it means to the economy of our state.”

DeSantis said Florida’s fishing industry adds about $13.8 billion to the state’s economy and 120 thousand jobs.

The governor also talked about Florida’s budget and economy saying while he’s worried about the possibility of a recession, he believes the state is fiscally prepared for it.

“We’re fortunate in Florida, we’ve got a lot going on in the state, obviously a lot of people want to visit,” DeSantis said. “Our state has, we have more jobs than we did pre-COVID. We have a lot of openings too. If you look at our budget, this current fiscal year budget is $101.5 billion, the fiscal year ends June 30.”

He also touched on the matter of COVID-19 and repeated his policy that mandates should not exist. The governor has been a hardline opponent to any and all mandates by the U.S. government regarding masks and vaccinations.