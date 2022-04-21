LONGWOOD (CBSMiami/CNN) – A central Florida wedding spiraled into chaos after the bride and her caterer allegedly laced the food with marijuana.

The bride, 42-year-old Danay Svoboda, and caterer Joycelyn Bryant, 31, have been charged with violating the state’s anti-tampering act, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana.

According to one of the arrest affidavits, Svoboda “agreed to and allowed Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant to lace the food she served … with cannabis unbeknownst to the attendees, many of whom became very ill and required medical attention.”

When Seminole County deputies arrived at a community clubhouse in Longwood on February 19, several wedding guests were being treated by county fire rescue personnel for “symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs.”

When a deputy asked Danya and her husband, Andrew Svoboda, whether they had requested or consented to the food containing cannabis, Andrew “stared at (the deputy) with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a ‘no’,” the affidavit states.

Deputies collected food and glassware from the wedding venue that had been used by guests, including a beer glass, lasagna, and desserts. The lasagna later tested positive for THC.

Some guests reported feeling “stoned” and “ill and high,” while another said he felt “weird, tingly, fidgety, and had an extremely dry mouth” after eating food at the wedding.

One woman who attended the wedding told an investigator that while she was at the hospital, she felt paranoid and “believed her husband … wasn’t telling her the truth about other family members,” and that her son-in-law had died and no one was telling her. She said she became loud and unruly in the emergency room and had to be given medication to calm down.

One guest told investigators that after she realized she was high, she asked Svoboda if “she had put marijuana in the olive oil,” according to the affidavit. The guest told a deputy Svoboda answered “yes” and “acted excited.”

According to court records, both Svoboda and Bryant will be arraigned in June.

