COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A bad crash in Coconut Creek on Thursday sent six people to the hospital and four of them are teenagers.

Police say the skid marks left on the road are a good indicator the car was speeding.

All six people in the vehicle were hospitalized. Two are adults in their 30s. The other four were teenage girls, one as young as 14.

The accident took place shortly after 4 p.m., at Coconut Creek Parkway and NW 45th Avenue, less than 100 feet outside Fire Station 50.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the car crash.

What’s believed to be a red Chevy Camaro lost control and slammed into a traffic control box.

Customers at a restaurant witnessed the frightening moments a block away.

“Well, I was inside on the patio when I heard a loud car go by,” recalled Mary Haig who was working her shift at BrGR Stop as the wreck unraveled right before her eyes. “My customers were all upset because they saw the whole thing.”

The security camera from the restaurant shows the car racing by right before it lost control.

“Very distraught. A couple of my tables didn’t even want to eat,” said Haig.

Aerial shots of the wreck show the severity of the damage.

Now, investigators want to figure out why was the car was going so quickly before losing control, jumping the median, and hitting the traffic control box?

“Be able to map out to the exact millimeter, exact points. How far the skid marks were. How far away the car was away from the intersection. They’ll map all that out,” said Scotty Leamon from the Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue Dept.

For Haig and others at the restaurant, they pray for those in the crash.

“Breaks my heart as a mother. It breaks my heart. I just pray for everybody in the car.”

Two people were airlifted to Broward Health North, a Level One and Two Trauma center.

It’s not known if they were wearing seatbelts or ejected from the vehicle.

Coconut Creek Parkway between NW 43rd Avenue and Lyons Road was closed for hours.

Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.