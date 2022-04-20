FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Jury selection is set to get underway for up and coming rapper YNW Melly who is charged in a double murder.

Rapper Jamell Demons, who goes by YNW Melly, and Cortlen Henry are accused of killing Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. on October 26th, 2018.

Miramar police said Demons shot both men and that he and Henry staged the crime scene to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

The two victims were also aspiring rappers and apparently friends of Demons. He even took to social media the day after police say he shot them to mourn their deaths.

Both Demons and Henry are charged with first-degree murder.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office has said it plans to seek the death penalty against Melly if convicted.

Melly’s biggest song was the 2018 hit “Murder on My Mind.”

