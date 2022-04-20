SOUTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Earth Day approaches, dancers, students and community members across South Florida and the rest of the country are preparing for Saturday’s National Water Dance.

National Water Dance is a nationwide simultaneous dance event at water sites in 31 states and also Canada.

It began right here in Florida and was founded by dancer, choreographer, and climate activist Dale Andree.

This year, the performance calls attention to saving the environment and specifically water as this year’s focus is on the Florida Everglades.

“For this particular one, the dancers will be using the canal behind us the backdrop,” said Andree. “The water in this canal has a history in terms of The Everglades, and where we are now in saving The Everglades and making sure that we have the proper flow a freshwater.”

Rehearsals were underway Wednesday afternoon at South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center where Dimensions Dance Theater, one of the many dance troupes participating, are staking out their grassy stage for Saturday’s live event.

“To me it’s the flow of water, the music is very relaxed and upbeat music and I really just wanted to do something relaxed and upbeat,” said choreographer Yanis Eric Pikeris.

Dale Andree says it’s all about bringing attention to the need for everyone to be accountable to, and, for the water that sustains life on the earth.

“The idea is to build community through dance and to use dance as a way to speak for environmental issues. This year we’re focusing on The Everglades.”

Aside from the many dance companies participating, they will have an art show and conversations with representatives from The Seminole and Miccosukee communities about their understanding of The Everglades.

Organizers hope events like this can create change.

“I want people to feel a deeper connection to the Earth and The Everglades and have the curiosity, and if they don’t already know, it’s the 75th anniversary for the park,” Andree said.

“Go out there and see it become engaged and be involved. Write your legislators, know what’s going on and vote in those people that care about the environment.”

National Water Dance takes place Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center They encourage you to bring blankets and chairs. It is a free event.

The live stream begins at 3:30 p.m.

