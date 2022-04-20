FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after a car plunged into a retention pond in Sunrise Tuesday night.
It happened along NW 12th Avenue near Silver Palm Boulevard, just north of I-595 around 10:20 p.m.
According to a man who showed up at the scene, his girlfriend's 17-year-old son jumped into the water to try and help those in the car.
Police and emergency crews arrived at the scene and a dive team was sent into the water.
The teen was pulled from the water and taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died. According to police, the body of the 18-year-old driver was pulled from the car. It appears he was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Officers remained on the scene overnight and another dive team is set to go into the water on Wednesday morning.