MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some women in the Brickell community of Miami are feeling a bit more at ease after a man who allegedly groped them is now behind bars.
Miami police say 43-year-old Emmanuel Bradley was arrested on Tuesday for groping a woman while she walking with her daughter and dog.
According to the police report, the woman said she was "inappropriately groped on the left breast," by Bradley as they passed each other on the crosswalk at Brickell Avenue and SE 7 Street on April 2, around 9:00 a.m.
Police couldn’t find him immediately after that incident, but arrested him on April 19, “for a similar incident,” states the report.
The report also states he is "known to have committed similar acts in the Brickell area."
He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is charged with Battery.