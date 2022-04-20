BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A disturbing case of antisemitism is under investigation in Boca Raton after someone left messages of hate outside of homes in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch tweeted a photo of one of the antisemitic flyers, which had Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s picture and the words, “Died fighting the human race’s eternal enemy, The Jew.”

These were “delivered” to homes in Boca Raton, FL this morning. Hitler attempted to eradicate the Jews from the earth. His Nazis slaughtered 6 million Jews. This vile antisemitism must be universally condemned. And the cowards spreading this hate must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/veqIvULljB — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) April 20, 2022

Rep. Deutch called the messages “vile antisemitism that must be universally condemned. And the cowards spreading this hate must be held accountable.”

The flyers, placed in plastic bags filled with corn, were found on April 20, Hitler’s birthday.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer also condemned the messages of hate.

Angry that this AM a cowardly hatemonger left antisemitic & pro-Hitler flyers in driveways at homes on 4 streets in our city. We fully condemn this vile hate. Boca PD investigating. Unusual here; unacceptable anywhere. We stand strong & united against all bigotry & antisemitism — Mayor Scott Singer (@ScottSingerUSA) April 20, 2022

