GREENACRES (CBSMiami) — A Florida dog is officially the oldest living dog in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua, lives in Greenacres in Palm Beach County.

Gisela Shore adopted TobyKeith from a shelter when he was just a few months old.

Guinness confirmed TobyKeith’s age as 21 years and 66 days on March 16 of this year, confirming his status as the oldest dog living.

Chihuahuas typically live to be 12-18 years old.

“People can’t believe how good he looks for his age,” Shore said.

This impressive pooch wakes up every morning at 6:30 a.m. and his favorite snack is a slice of turkey.

The oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey. The canine died at the age of 29 years and 5 months on Nov. 14, 1939.