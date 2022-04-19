MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday a federal judge in Tampa voided a national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

Some travelers at Miami International Airport applauded the move.

“I’m tired of the mask, the mask makes me crazy, makes my blood pressure go up,” said Jerone Phileaton who was worked up about the mask debate and wasted no time ditching the face covering.

“I think that’s great, it’s about time someone used common sense. It’s really cumbersome to do it on a flight, it’s good that we don’t have to do it now,” said Max Jijon.

Hours after the judge’s ruling, the White House announced they are reviewing the decision and issued this statement saying they were halting the mask mandate enforcement.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use.“

Not everyone, however, was happy with the decision.

“I think it’s early, I think I will be waiting a few months more to stop using a mask because I think we have a lot of numbers of infected people,” said Liliana Certa

“We still have all different types of pathogens and all different things that are spread by droplets. I read that sometimes a sneeze can travel as fast as 90 miles an hour, so it’s just extra protection,” said Allan Noeuzil.

Noeuzil, who is a registered nurse, said he’ll be keeping his mask on for a little while longer.

“I know it’s really annoying, I grew up in the Keys where it’s really hot but at the same time it’s a risk versus benefit. So, I believe the benefit that you get out of wearing a mask is overwhelming compared to the inconvenience,” he added.

Miami-Dade Transit has announced it will no longer follow the federal mask mandate however they encourage those with underlying conditions or anyone feeling symptomatic to wear to them.