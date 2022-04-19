MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An off-duty South Florida doctor was on his way to dinner when something on the side of the road caught his fiancée’s attention Saturday night.

A man on the side of the highway who needed emergency medical care.

Dr. Miguel Ribe’s first instinct was to jump into action.

“His breathing was very labored, and he was kinda choking – I don’t know if it was blood or what it was. But kind of just hold jaw thrust to keep the pressure off the airway,” said Ribe. “After that, I kept talking to him. As time went by, he became a little more alert. He was kinda pushing and pulling against me. And so, I just kept encouraging him, ‘Yeah, keep fighting, keep fighting. Keep pulling me, keep grabbing me,’ to keep him engaged until fire rescue got there.”

The accident happened last weekend on the ramp going westbound on the Dolphin Expressway.

After fire rescue arrived, they rushed the victim, with significant head injuries, to the trauma center.

No word on that man’s condition.