Traveling To The Caribbean? Nations Have Mash Up Of COVID RegulationsA number of Caribbean nations have dropped their COVID protocols, making it easier to access the islands without proof of vaccination or a pre-flight COVID test, but not all. Alexander Britell tells CBS4 News, “it is a little more more complicated but there are countries where you do not need to do anything, just show up like before covid.” Britell, the Editor-in-Chief of The Caribbean Journal lists the countries and U.S. possessions that do not require any Covid documentation. No proof needed includes Jamaica, Grenada, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba. The Dominican Republic never required any proof, Puerto Rico and The U.S. Virgin Islands are part of the U.S.