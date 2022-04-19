DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach.
Jenavious Janvier was last seen Monday, April 18, around 4:30 pm in the area of 700 Northwest 40th Street.
Janvier is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red uniform polo shirt, long khaki pants, gray shoes and a Fortnite backpack.
Anyone with information on Janvier’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).