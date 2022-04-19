MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With a cold front knocking on our door, South Florida enjoyed slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday morning, mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The front will not bring us a huge dip in degrees but Wednesday morning could be a little cooler.

Tuesday should be mainly dry, mostly sunny, and breezy, with afternon highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The breeze will shift out of the northeast later with sustained winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts as high as 25 miles per hour or stronger possible in the afternoon.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for boaters in Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday due to hazardous marine conditions. A Small Craft Caution is in effect for boaters around the Keys.

Tuesday night’s lows will fall to mostly the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with low 70s along the coast.

On Wednesday we’ll enjoy highs in the upper 70s.

The breeze sticks around through the late week and temperatures will warm up. Highs will be back in the low 80s Thursday and Friday with a better chance for spotty showers. This weekend will be warm with highs near the mid-80s and the potential for some showers on Saturday and Sunday.