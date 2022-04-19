MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The “Miami Clasico,” a dream encounter for local soccer diehards, is in the books.

Inter Miami CF earned a 1-0 over Miami FC at FIU Stadium.

Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana scored his fourth goal in the last three games to lead Inter Miami to its third consecutive victory, while the team secured its second straight clean sheet.

“I’m super proud. Probably the proudest I’ve felt as an Inter Miami manager,” said head coach Phil Neville. “We speak a lot of identity, seeing all the identity in the last three games, that’s the start of the foundation we want to build. We can play better fútbol and build a better rhythm, but today was all about winning and getting to the next round. We have a sense going forward, this is the real deal.”

Inter Miami entered the match with a starting XI featuring Drake Callender in goal; Jairo Quinteros, Damion Lowe, Aimé Mabika and Noah Allen started in defense; captain Gregore, Bryce Duke, and Mo Adams formed the midfield trio; Campana again started as the team’s striker with Emerson Rodríguez and Robert Taylor alongside him on the wings.

Duke and Rodríguez made their first official starts for the Inter Miami First Team in the match after previously appearing off of the bench and starting for Inter Miami CF II. Callender, Quinteros, and Allen, meanwhile, returned to the starting XI.

Inter Miami controlled the tempo of the match in the early going, probing in the final third as the team looked to break down the Miami FC defense. In the 16th minute, Allen surged forward and played a ball to Campana, who turned and found the run of Rodríguez. The Colombian then clipped a pass back towards Campana in front of goal, but the defense intervened as the pass arrived.

On the other end, Callender was called upon for two big moments before the end of the half, making saves on both occasions. In the 36th minute, he left his line to make a diving reaction save on a shot from close range by Kyle Murphy. In first half stoppage time, he quickly dropped to his right to make a save on a free kick from a dangerous area, sending the match into halftime scoreless.

After a pair of halftime substitutions that saw Inter Miami bring on DeAndre Yedlin and Chris McVey for Quinteros and Allen, the team created a number of chances. Notably, in the 50th minute, McVey and Rodríguez combined down the left wing to beat the defense; after a pass from Rodríguez in the box, shots came in quick succession in front of goal from Taylor, Rodríguez and Campana, as well as a dangerous defensive deflection towards goal, but all attempts were thwarted.

After three final substitutions that brought Jean Mota, Ariel Lassiter and Robbie Robinson on for Adams, Duke and Rodríguez, Inter Miami eventually capitalized with the winning goal. In the 83rd minute, a combination between Robinson, Taylor and Campana resulted in the Ecuadorian striker rifling a shot past the keeper and into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. The goal marked Campana’s fifth of the season across all competitions, while the striker has netted four goals and tallied one assist over the last three matches.

The result held through the final whistle, sending Inter Miami to the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, with a draw to determine the details of the next round set for this Friday, April 22.