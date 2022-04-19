PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Marching Band in Parkland are headed to the Big Apple to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world. The Eagle Regiment was selected as one of ten high schools to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This will mark the first Parade appearance by the band, and they will represent the state of Florida.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical talents, and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide.

“The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagle Regiment exemplifies elegance, poise and musicianship on the marching field, setting them apart as one of the very finest bands in the state of Florida,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “We look forward to hosting these talented students on our national stage as they march for the first time through the streets of New York City on Thanksgiving morning in the 2023 Macy’s Parade!”

“Like millions of Americans, I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as an annual family tradition,” said Steve Rivero, band director, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. “I could not think of a greater honor for a marching band and am thrilled that the deserving students of the Eagle Regiment will have this experience. We cannot wait to show the world the wonderfully talented students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High!”

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented Eagle Regiment with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance through rehearsals and fundraising events.