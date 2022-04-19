Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Hate Crime, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man says he was attacked by a man while he was walking his dog Sunday morning.

The assailant allegedly approached James Garcia, asked him if he was gay and when he didn’t get a reply, he punched him in the face.

READ MORE: Coral Gables Woman Hit With 106% Rent Increase After Property Sold To New Landlord: ‘I Couldn't Believe It’

Garcia says it happened in the 2700 block of N Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

The alleged attacker, Maurice Antwan Charles, is now in custody.

Past mugshot for Maurice Antwan Charles. (Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

READ MORE: Books & Books Owner Disappointed In Recent Effort To Keep Specific Books Out Of Students’ Hands

But Garcia says he’s worried because police haven’t yet charged the suspect with a hate crime.

Charles was released from prison in December of last year.

He was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2017 and had an aggravated battery case in 2008.

Tuesday night, he’s facing yet another aggravated battery charge.

MORE NEWS: 'This Is A Billion Dollar Heist': Ex-Marlins President David Samson Teams Up With Billy Corben On Inter Miami CF Stadium Controversy

Officials are still investigating to decide if they should charge Charles with a hate crime as well.

CBSMiami.com Team