(Courtesy: FBI)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Space Coast Credit Union in Miami.
Authorities say the suspect entered the credit union, located at 7171 SW 117 Avenue on Friday, April 15, shortly before 5:00 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
There were no customers in the bank at the time and nobody was hurt.
The FBI believes the suspect got away in a late model white 4-door Alfa Romeo sedan.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.