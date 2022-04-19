Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, FBI, Local TV, Miami News
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Space Coast Credit Union in Miami.

Authorities say the suspect entered the credit union, located at 7171 SW 117 Avenue on Friday, April 15, shortly before 5:00 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

There were no customers in the bank at the time and nobody was hurt.

The FBI believes the suspect got away in a late model white 4-door Alfa Romeo sedan.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.

