MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family torn apart by a hit and run crash that took the life of their loved one has asked for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

On April 4th, Carl Morris was walking his bike across the intersection of NW 43rd Street and 22nd Avenue when he was hit.

Morris’ family is demanding answers and justice.

“This was my baby brother. A lot of people know me in the community. I would love for y’all to help me at this time. I’m grieving,” said Charles Morris.

Miami-Dade police said the vehicle that struck Morris was a black Cadillac CTS. The driver never stopped and drove off after the crash.

“They left him like he was a dog on the street. Can you imagine,” said Rachel Kerr.

Morris’ daughter, Kerr, flew in from Germany as soon as she received the news. She said she didn’t know what her father was doing walking his bike at 8:40 p.m.

Kerr said her father was the kindest, most caring man. She said her aunt told her a story about Morris which lent itself to his character. He had recently befriended a homeless man.

“He was worried about him because it was cold outside. He would go up there often to talk to him and she said he went and took him some blankets and stuff to make sure he was okay,” she said.

“To know him was to love him. He was always laughing and joking. He was a warm spirited person,” she added.

Carl Morris was set to turn 60 years old in September.

Police urge anyone with information that can help them identify the driver to please contact them or call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).