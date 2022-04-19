KENDALL (CBSMiami) – Five people have been arrested in connection to a huge haul of narcotics near a school in Kendall.

Miami-Dade Police discovered 15 duffle bags and seven coolers full of a large assortment of drugs.

Miami-Dade police confiscated the drugs on April 15, after setting up surveillance in a parking lot at 9360 SW 72 Street, right across the street from the charter school, True North Classical Academy.

According to the police report, the surveillance video shows the suspects retrieving duffle bags and coolers from another vehicle in the parking lot.

When detectives approached the vehicles, there was a heavy smell of marijuana, states the report. All five men were detained, and their vehicles were searched.

The report states the duffle bags and coolers contained marijuana, cash, and other narcotics.

The suspects, identified as Andres Roldan, Ruben Lane, Jonathan Giraldo, Junior Alvarez, and Justin Abreu have been charged with selling or delivering cannabis within 1000 feet of a school and sale of a controlled substance.