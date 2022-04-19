MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID cases for children are up for the first time in about three months.

More than 33,000 kids tested positive for the week ending April 14, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Officials say that’s drastically down from the peak in January, when over a million and a half new cases among children were confirmed.

However, it’s the first increase reported in 12 weeks.

This comes as Moderna says its new “bivalent” vaccine shows promise.

Officials say the vaccine is comprised of the current vaccine with new updates that are based on the Beta variant.

The company says the vaccine induced greater antibody responses against Omicron and other versions of the virus in comparison to the original booster shot.

Moderna also says an Omicron-specific shot could possibly come out later this year.