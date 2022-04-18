HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — One woman was rushed to the hospital following a crash and shooting in Hollywood early Monday morning.
Police were sent to the area of 515 S 61st Terrace shortly after 4 a.m.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Partly Sunny Morning, Scattered Storms In Afternoon
They found a car that appeared to have driven the front yards of several homes before crashing into a fence and a tree.READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Drop Again But Could 'Rebound Soon'
Hollywood Fire Rescue took the woman who had been driving the car to Memorial Regional Hospital.
According to a neighbor, she was told by the woman’s boyfriend that she had been shot.MORE NEWS: Four People Shot At Easter Party In NW Dade Home
Police have not confirmed that and say they are working to determine what led to the crash.