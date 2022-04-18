Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hollywood Crash, Hollywood Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — One woman was rushed to the hospital following a crash and shooting in Hollywood early Monday morning.

Police were sent to the area of 515 S 61st Terrace shortly after 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Partly Sunny Morning, Scattered Storms In Afternoon

They found a car that appeared to have driven the front yards of several homes before crashing into a fence and a tree.

READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Drop Again But Could 'Rebound Soon'

Hollywood Fire Rescue took the woman who had been driving the car to Memorial Regional Hospital.

According to a neighbor, she was told by the woman’s boyfriend that she had been shot.

MORE NEWS: Four People Shot At Easter Party In NW Dade Home

Police have not confirmed that and say they are working to determine what led to the crash.

CBSMiami.com Team