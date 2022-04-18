HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — One woman was rushed to the hospital following a crash and a shooting in Hollywood early Monday morning.
Units responded to the area of 515 South 61st Terrace shortly after 4a.m.
A car on scene appeared to have crashed through the front yard of a home before slamming into a tree and a fence.
Hollywood Fire rescue transported a woman to Memorial Regional Hospital.
According to a neighbor, she was told by the woman's boyfriend that she had been shot.
No word from police on her condition or the cause of the crash.