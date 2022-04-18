Ramiro Alanis has won back a world record after watching "Spider-Man: No Way Home" 292 times. (Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – As the famous Spider-man movie line goes “With great power comes great responsibility,” and in this case probably lots of popcorn but not a lot of bathroom breaks.

Ramiro Alanis, who lives in Florida, has won back a world record after watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” a whopping 292 times.

Alanis previously broke the record for “most cinema productions attended of the same film” in 2019, after watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times. But in 2021, Arnaud Klein beat him out by watching “Kaamelott: First Installment” 204 times, according to the Guinness World Records.

To win back the title, Alanis spent a total of 720 hours, or 30 days, watching the latest installment in the “Spider-Man” saga between December 16, 2021, and March 15, 2022. For the first few weeks of his record attempt, he watched five back-to-back screenings each day.

Alanis estimates that he spent around $3,400 on movie tickets in total over the three months it took to set the record.

Alanis said pursued the record in honor of his late grandmother Juany.

“She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder,” he said.

The terms of the record dictate that the “movie must be watched independently of any other activity” — so Alanis couldn’t take a nap, use his phone, or even go to the bathroom while watching the film. What’s more, Alanis juggled viewings of the film with family and work obligations.

Hundreds of viewings have made Alanis an expert in the film’s script, telling Guinness that he can “pretty much recite the dialogue along with the movie.”

The film features Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. With some help from Dr. Strange and a few familiar faces, the duo faces off against Marvel villains. The blockbuster brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who both previously played Spider-Man.

Thanks to Alanis and other viewers, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has made over $1 billion in global sales.

