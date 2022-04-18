SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers start a new week the same way they have for most of the season, firing on all cylinders.

They have cranked it up the past six weeks to a new level as they sharpen up for a Stanley Cup run. There are less than two weeks left in the regular season and the Cats continue to make NHL history.

54 Wins

With seven games still remaining, the Panthers are tied for the 14th most wins in a season in league history. They will likely finish as a mind-boggling top 10 team of all time.

10 In A Row

The win streak has reached double digits following a pair of 6-1 dominant wins over the weekend against Winnipeg and Detroit. The 10-game streak is the second-longest in team history behind the 2015-2016 team that ripped off 12 straight.

Barkov Beaming

The confidence and production from Aleksander Barkov is at an all-time high. He’s in his ninth season and played great hockey in numerous extended stretches. But his play the past month is at a new level. He simply refuses to lose puck battles and once he has the puck it’s nearly impossible to take it away from him. Barkov is now on a nin game point streak, averaging two points a game. Big time stuff from the team captain.

Lock It Down

After the epic four-goal comebacks to win 7-6 in overtime against New Jersey and Toronto, the Panthers, it would seem, said enough is enough. They have allowed just five goals in the last 14 periods of play, highlighted by both goalies’ steady play. Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight have been solid in goal, making saves at key times. The Panthers look nearly unbeatable when goalies play the way they have recently and Florida is 36-0-1 when leading after 2 periods. Without injured star defenseman Aaron Ekblad the Panthers are an incredible 13-1.

Playoff Crystal Ball

While not mathematically for certain yet, the Panthers are going to finish first in the east. That means a first round playoff series against the 8th seed, right now held by Washington. Pittsburgh or Boston could still be the opponent. No matter which team faces Florida, the best of 7 series will be tough.

All of the top east teams have the firepower, know how to win, and have the ability to win a few series at least. Home ice should be a benefit as the Panthers are going to finish the regular season as one of the top handful of home teams in a season in league history.