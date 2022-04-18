SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are working to identify a badly burned body which was found inside a parking garage at the Falls mall.
According to police, units initially responded to the scene off U.S.1 and SW 136 Street on Sunday, following reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found the burned body in the outdoor parking garage.
So far, investigators have not been able to determine the race or sex of the body.
No other details were immediately released.
