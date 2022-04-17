Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Inter Miami CF, Local TV, Miami News, MLS

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Robinson’s goal and Nick Marsman’s four saves led Inter Miami to a 1-0 win Saturday over the Seattle Sounders.

Robinson scored in the 41st minute to seal the win for Miami (2-4-1). DeAndre Yedlin got an assist on the goal.

READ MORE: CDC Monitoring Lingering Flu Season

The Sounders (2-3-1) outshot Miami 18-9. Both teams had four shots on goal.

READ MORE: How To Help The People Of Ukraine

Marsman saved all four shots he faced for Miami. Stefan Cleveland saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders.

Miami plays at home on Sunday against Atlanta United, while the Sounders will visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

MORE NEWS: Nice Breeze Sunday Before Storms Return Monday

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBSMiami.com Team