Miami (CBSMiami) – Ocean breeze will keep South Florida warm and mainly dry again Sunday. Temperatures with the breeze will be able to warm into the middle 80s and push any showers or storms that develop with the sea breeze to the interior or the Gulf Coast.

The breeze will keep an elevated rip current risk in place along the east coast beaches with two to three foot seas off the coast. There are no marine advisories in effect however it may be a little choppy some of the inland waterways.

A cold front will impact South Florida this week with showers and a few strong storms followed by a gusty ocean breeze. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Monday afternoon with the primary threat being gusty wind and flooding downpours. Storms are expected to develop Monday afternoon and move through the area from north to south. East coast metro areas will see the majority of the storms mainly Monday afternoon.

Showers and storms will taper off Tuesday night as a gusty ocean breeze develops. Slightly cooler temperatures area expected by the middle of the week along with rough surf and boating hazards. Despite it being a cold front on the weather map, high temperatures should still be able to touch 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.