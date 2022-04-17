Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Surfside

Frustration is building over the state legislature’s failure to pass anything to make condos safer after the Surfside tragedy.

This past week, all of the Democratic members of Congress from Florida called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to include condo reform in next week’s special session on redistricting.

READ MORE: CDC Monitoring Lingering Flu Season

Jim DeFede sat down after Thursday’s news conference in Surfside for a one-on-one with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz about all this, including Gov. DeSantis’ defense of his action or inaction to help pass a reform bill.

READ MORE: How To Help The People Of Ukraine

GUESTS: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida 23rd District

Martin Langesfeld, ister Killed in Building Collapse

MORE NEWS: Nice Breeze Sunday Before Storms Return Monday

Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger

Jim DeFede