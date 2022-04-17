LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators say 23-year-old Ashlee Washington has been charged with the Saturday morning’s fatal hit-and-run in the 1300 block of N State Road 7.

According to police, around 3 in the morning, Washington hit 53-year-old Gillian Robinson with her 2018 red Chevy Cruz and then fled the scene.

Police believe the Robinson was attempting to cross the street when she was struck, and they add speed played a factor in the crash.

Now, those who frequent the area says similar incidents are becoming way too common.

“It’s very dangerous it’s too much traffic,” said Lauderdale resident Porsche Strong.

“I walk here sometimes, and I was almost hit here like twice, but it’s always accidents here it’s nothing new,” added Rosa Andrews.

Lauderhill police say Washington was located at an address in the 700 block of NW 70 Street in Miami, with the help of Miami PD.

But despite her arrest, police say this is still an open and active instigation and they are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

And while officials continue to investigate, those who live in the area are calling for change.

“They drive too fast in the city,” said Andrews.

“It’s very dangerous it’s too much traffic. They need more stop signed or something,” echoed Strong.

Washington has been changed with failure to remain at the scene of an accident with a death and tampering with evidence.