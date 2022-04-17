Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Nearly a dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Keys on Sunday.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, 11 people arrived on a wooden fishing vessel near Smathers Beach.

CBS4 was told they were medically screened and taken into custody.

The group will likely be repatriated at a later date.

The fishing boat the migrants arrived on. (Source: Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar / Twitter)

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,257 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

