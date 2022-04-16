MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Authorities said it happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North State Road 7.
Preliminary reports indicate the woman may have been trying to cross the roadway when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.
The unidentified woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
Police did not have a description of the vehicle.
The scene remains active and Traffic Homicide Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).