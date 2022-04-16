MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police said they have arrested a group of juveniles who were attempting to burglarize vehicles overnight.
Police received calls at around 3:50 a.m. in the area of the 900 block of NE 4th Street.
A video released by police shows the suspects captured by a Ring security camera.
Police said officers, K9 units and BSO aviation worked together to apprehend all three subjects.
The juveniles are residents of the City of Fort Lauderdale and all are charged with burglary, loitering, and resisting without violence, authorities said.